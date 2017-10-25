Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Misses practice Wednesday

Boyd (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

After missing the Bengals' Week 7 loss to the Steelers, Boyd's status for Sunday's contest against the Colts remains cloudy, based on his continued absence from practice. In Week 8, look for the Bengals' wideout corps to be led by A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell, with first-round pick John Ross (knee) a candidate to join the mix as well.