Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Misses practice
Boyd (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
With Boyd believed to be dealing with an MCL issue, his status for Sunday's game against the Browns is cloudy. Moreover, it's possible that the 6-8 Bengals could simply shut Boyd down and in such a scenario, John Ross (knee) -- health permitting -- along with Cody Core and Alex Erickson, would be in line to head the team's wideout corps down the stretch.
