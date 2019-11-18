Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Nets zero yards vs. Raiders

Boyd caught one of three targets for zero yards during Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Raiders.

Despite being presented with a favorable matchup, Boyd was almost an afterthought in the passing game, finishing tied for fifth on the team in targets. He caught just one of his looks but failed to gain any yardage, marking the first time in his NFL career that he managed such an underwhelming return. Boyd remains the most talented option available to the Cincinnati passing attack, but it's difficult to project big numbers next Sunday at home against the Steelers.