Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Nets zero yards vs. Raiders
Boyd caught one of three targets for zero yards during Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Raiders.
Despite being presented with a favorable matchup, Boyd was almost an afterthought in the passing game, finishing tied for fifth on the team in targets. He caught just one of his looks but failed to gain any yardage, marking the first time in his NFL career that he managed such an underwhelming return. Boyd remains the most talented option available to the Cincinnati passing attack, but it's difficult to project big numbers next Sunday at home against the Steelers.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Hauls in six passes in loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Tallies 68 yards in loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Many targets, middling production•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Makes little impact Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Lights up Cardinals defense•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to three catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...