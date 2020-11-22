Boyd caught nine of 11 targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.
Boyd was limited to one catch for 14 yards after Joe Burrow was carted off with what's expected to be a season-ending knee injury early in the third quarter. The slot receiver only needs 290 more receiving yards to break 1,000 for the third consecutive season, but what had been shaping up as a career-best season alongside Burrow could slow down significantly if backup Ryan Finley's inability to get on the same page with Boyd -- or any of Cincinnati's receivers, for that matter -- continues into Week 12 against the Giants and beyond.