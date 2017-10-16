Play

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Not at practice

Boyd (knee) isn't practicing Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd is recovering from a sprained MCL as the Bengals come out of a bye week to face the Steelers. He'll likely miss at least one game, perhaps allowing John Ross (knee) to rejoin the offense with a major role. Ross is practicing Monday for the first time since Sept. 20.

