Play

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Not on injury report

Boyd (undisclosed) doesn't appear on the Bengals' Week 17 injury report, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Though the Bengals didn't actually practice Wednesday, the team posted an estimated practice participation report. That report didn't include Boyd, who exited the Bengals' Week 16 overtime loss to the Dolphins with an undisclosed issue with 23 seconds remaining in regulation. Before departing, Boyd still delivered for fantasy managers, hauling in nine of 15 targets for 128 yards and two scores. He'll look to close out his 2019 campaign on another high note Sunday against the Browns.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends