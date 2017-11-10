Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Not on Week 10 injury report

Boyd (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing fully Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

It looks like Boyd is healthy enough to be available Sunday, though it's not necessarily a lock that he'll be made active for the contest, according to Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News. With just six catches for 43 yards over the course of four games, the 2016 second-rounder has much to prove before meriting consideration in fantasy lineups.