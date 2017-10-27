Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Not practicing Friday
Boyd (knee) did not suit up for Friday's practice, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Boyd was unable to practice at all this week, so his chances of getting back on the field Sunday against the Colts are not promising. His official status for Week 8 will be revealed after the conclusion of Friday's session.
