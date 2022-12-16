Coach Zac Taylor noted Friday that he feels good about Boyd's (finger) chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The same applies to fellow wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring), with the report suggesting that both players were able to work fully Friday. The Bengals' upcoming injury report is slated to clarify if either Boyd or Higgins end up carrying Week 15 injury designations, but at this stage both players are trending in the right direction.