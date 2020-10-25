Boyd caught 11 of 13 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. He also threw a 16-yard pass.

Boyd just managed to break the plane for an 11-yard touchdown 15 seconds before halftime, and he's up to 48 catches through seven games this season. The standout slot receiver also put his versatility on display with a 16-yard pass to running back Giovani Bernard on a trick play. As the most consistent weapon for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for over 400 yards in this one, Boyd should continue to play a major role in what's projected to be a high-scoring Week 8 affair against the Titans.