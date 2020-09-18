Boyd brought in seven of eight targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

The veteran receiver was within inches of a two-touchdown night, but he couldn't corral a late third-quarter catchable throw from Joe Burrow in the end zone. However, Boyd atoned for the error with time winding down, notching a nine-yard scoring grab with 48 seconds remaining that brought the Bengals to within 35-30 and gave them a brief glimmer of hope. Boyd led the Cincinnati pass-catching corps in receptions and receiving yards Thursday, and for what it's worth, displayed a lot more efficiency with Burrow than top wideout A.J. Green, who could only bring in three of the 13 passes thrown his way. Boyd has 13 targets through the first two games despite Green's return to action, and he'll look to build on Thursday's effort in a Week 3 road matchup against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 27.