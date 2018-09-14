Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Paces team in receptions, yardage during win

Boyd hauled in six of nine targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 34-23 win over the Ravens on Thursday.

Boyd's reception and receiving yardage totals paced the team on the night, even as he was mostly overshadowed by teammate A.J. Green's three-touchdown tally. However, the 23-year-old's performance was just as encouraging in its own way, given the considerable downturn he saw in 2017 (22-225-2). Boyd is currently outperforming the more heralded John Ross while also starting alongside Green as the No. 2 receiver. He'll look to continue the strong start to 2018 versus the Panthers in Week 3.