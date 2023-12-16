Boyd caught two passes for 53 yards on five targets against Minnesota on Saturday.

Boyd was mostly a non-factor -- indeed, he went into overtime with one catch for nine yards on four targets -- but he arguably made up for that with his 44-yard reception in overtime. Boyd's big play put the Bengals in range for the game-winning field goal -- a timely contribution given that Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) left the game in the second half. If Chase were to miss any time with the injury then Boyd would likely see an increased target share as a result. The Bengals go to Pittsburgh for Week 16.