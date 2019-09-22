Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Plenty of targets but still no TDs
Boyd caught six of 11 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to Buffalo.
Boyd has 24 catches through three games and 60-plus yards in each, but he's yet to get into the end zone after scoring seven receiving touchdowns in a breakout 2018 campaign. He remains the de facto No. 1 wide receiver in Cincinnati's offense while A.J. Green rehabs an ankle injury, and Boyd's likely to retain that role when the Bengals head to Pittsburgh for Monday Night Football in Week 4.
