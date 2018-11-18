Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Primary option Week 11

Boyd is once again in line to serve as a primary target in the passing game with A.J. Green (toe) listed as inactive Sunday against the Ravens.

Boyd has seen a snap share of 93 percent or greater in each of the last four weeks, but he led that category for just the second time all season in Week 10 with A.J. Green out. Green will sit yet again Sunday, and while fellow receiver John Ross (groin) is listed as active as well, Boyd should see plenty of time on the field. He failed to take advantage of this opportunity last week against New Orleans, seeing only four targets in the passing game, but much of that can be attributed to the blowout nature of a game that Cincinnati was never really competitive in. Expect more targets Sunday afternoon, though it is worth noting that Baltimore sports the fifth-best defense against wide receivers in PPR formats, and sixth-best in standard ones. Boyd's upside comes largely from expected volume in an offense that can only go up after a dreadful Week 10 performance.