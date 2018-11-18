Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Primary option Week 11
Boyd is once again in line to serve as a primary target in the passing game with A.J. Green (toe) listed as inactive Sunday against the Ravens.
Boyd has seen a snap share of 93 percent or greater in each of the last four weeks, but he led that category for just the second time all season in Week 10 with A.J. Green out. Green will sit yet again Sunday, and while fellow receiver John Ross (groin) is listed as active as well, Boyd should see plenty of time on the field. He failed to take advantage of this opportunity last week against New Orleans, seeing only four targets in the passing game, but much of that can be attributed to the blowout nature of a game that Cincinnati was never really competitive in. Expect more targets Sunday afternoon, though it is worth noting that Baltimore sports the fifth-best defense against wide receivers in PPR formats, and sixth-best in standard ones. Boyd's upside comes largely from expected volume in an offense that can only go up after a dreadful Week 10 performance.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to three catches against Saints•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Likely top target for Week 10•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Career-best day in Week 8 win•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Sunday night loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores twice Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to 44 yards by Dolphins•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...