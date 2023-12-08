Boyd (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging a limited practice Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

While Boyd was deemed questionable for the contest, coach Zac Taylor relayed Friday that he feels good about the wideout suiting up this weekend, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Fortunately for those considering Boyd in Week 14 fantasy lineups, the Bengals kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. Assuming he's available versus Indianapolis, Boyd will be in line to maintain a key role in his team's passing offense alongside fellow WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.