Boyd recorded three receptions on five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

The Bengals' offense struggled to get things going without Joe Burrow (wrist), and Boyd was no exception. He averaged only 7.7 yards per catch and his longest gain of the day went for only 10 yards. With Jake Browning under center for the rest of the season, it's likely that Boyd will continue to struggle to rack up yardage, even if his targets remain relatively consistent.