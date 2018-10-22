Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Sunday night loss
Boyd was held to three catches to 27 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
Boyd was held without even a target in the first half, but added his three catches well after the game was out of hand. It's a very disappointing result in a game that had so much offensive potential.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores twice Sunday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to 44 yards by Dolphins•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Has 323 receiving yards in last three games•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Huge effort after Green goes down•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Paces team in receptions, yardage during win•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Week 1 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
We're halfway through the Fantasy regular season, what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...