Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Week 1 win
Boyd had three catches for 26 yards on five targets in the Bengals' win over the Colts on Sunday.
Boyd was on the field for 48 snaps Sunday, 12 more than teammate John Ross, who scored on a short pass. Boyd's upside is capped by the presence of A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert in addition to Ross. It'll be difficult for him to have much more volume when everyone is healthy with the Bengals.
