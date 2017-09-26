Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Week 3 loss
Boyd had one catch for 11 yards on his only target in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Packers.
Boyd was on the field for only 30 snaps in the loss to the Packers, as the Bengals frequently went with sets that had two tight ends.
More News
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...