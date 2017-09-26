Play

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Week 3 loss

Boyd had one catch for 11 yards on his only target in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Packers.

Boyd was on the field for only 30 snaps in the loss to the Packers, as the Bengals frequently went with sets that had two tight ends.

