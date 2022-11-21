Boyd was held to two catches for 42 yards on seven targets in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Boyd lined up frequently on the outside instead of in the slot, and that might have hurt his output. He did have two pretty big catches in the second half as the Bengals were trying to extend a narrow lead. We'll see if Ja'Marr Chase can return this week against Tennessee, and what that will do for Boyd's targets and where he gets them.