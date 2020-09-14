Boyd caught four of five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Rookie QB Joe Burrow didn't have much time in the pocket behind a porous offensive line, and as a result Boyd didn't catch his first pass of the game until midway through the third quarter, as Cincinnati had to adjust its game plan to get the ball out of Burrow's hands quickly. The 25-year-old is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns and is comfortable working intermediate routes, but he could get more opportunities downfield in Week 2 against a Browns secondary that got lit up by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens passing game in its opener.