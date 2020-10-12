Boyd hauled in four of his six targets for 42 receiving yards during Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.

The 25-year-old wideout had been outstanding over his previous three outings heading into a tough matchup against Baltimore. Boyd had corralled at least seven passes in each of those three preceding games, boasting an average of 95.7 receiving yards per contest in appearances against the Browns, Eagles and Jaguars. In a showdown against Baltimore's Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, who own a combined three All-Pro nods, Boyd was held to his second-lowest receiving output of 2020. Week 6 doesn't offer a much brighter outlook, as the Bengals go up against an Indianapolis pass defense that entered Sunday as the No. 1 unit in the NFL.