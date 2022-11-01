Boyd caught three of five targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Browns.

Boyd scored his fourth touchdown of the season and second in as many weeks from 13 yards out to finally get the Bengals on the board in the fourth quarter. Ja'Marr Chase's (hip) absence raises Boyd's floor for the next few weeks, including Cincinnati's Week 9 home game against the Panthers. Boyd has caught multiple passes in every game this season and in 15 straight appearances dating back to last year's Week 9 loss to the Browns.