Boyd (finger) returned to Saturday's game against the Patriots after briefly exiting the contest, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The Bengals listed Boyd as questionable to return to Saturday's contest after he apparently suffered an aggravation of the surgically repaired finger on his left hand, but the receiver looks like he'll be good to go for the rest of the afternoon upon being evaluated on the sideline for a brief spell.
