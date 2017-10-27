Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Ruled out this week

Boyd (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow wideout Cody Core is also out, which should be offset by the expected return to action of promising rookie John Ross. Boyd, who caught 54 passes for 603 yards and a TD in 2016, has been limited to just six catches for 43 yards in four games this season and once he's available again, his role in the Bengals offense at that time will largely be tied to the health of A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell and Ross.