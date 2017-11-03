Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Ruled out this week

Boyd (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

While Boyd is out Sunday, A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell are in line to head the Bengals' Week 9 wideout corps, with some combo of Josh Malone, Alex Erickson, Cody Core and John Ross on hand to round out the team's WR unit this weekend.