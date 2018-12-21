Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Ruled out this week
Boyd (knee) won't play Sunday against the Browns, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
As a result, look for John Ross (knee) to head the Bengals' wideout corps in Week 16, with Cody Core and Alex Erickson also having an opportunity to be factors in a Cincinnati passing game that will be minus Boyd, as well as both A.J. Green and tight end Tyler Eifert, who both reside on IR.
