Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Ruled out this week
Boyd (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
With Boyd out and John Ross no lock to be active this week, look for the Bengals' Week 7 wideout corps to be led by A.J. Green and Brandon Lafell, with Alex Erickson and Cody Core also in the mix. Moreover, rookie Josh Malone is a candidate Sunday to be active for the first time this season.
