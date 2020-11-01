Boyd caught six of seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown while adding nine yards on two carries during Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

Boyd tied for second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards while catching a short touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He has now scored in two consecutive games after finding the end zone just once through his first six contests and is just two TDs away from matching his total from all of last season. Moreover, the fifth-year wideout has seven targets or more in six of eight games this season and is well on pace to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards once again. Boyd will now take the bye week to recuperate before taking on a tough Steelers defense in Week 10.