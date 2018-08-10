Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores in preseason opener

Boyd caught one of three targets for a three-yard touchdown during Thursday's 30-27 win over Chicago.

Cincinnati spread Chicago out near the goal line and Boyd cut in for a quick slant and an easy score, the Bengals' second of the first quarter. Boyd had a solid, but unspectacular, rookie season in 2016, but fell off in 2017 -- at times sitting as a healthy scratch. He seems reinvigorated this offseason, climbing up to No. 2 on the depth chart opposite A.J. Green. He could be dangerous if John Ross, too, rebounds as defenses would be forced to respect Green and Ross deep, likely leaving Boyd in favorable situations.