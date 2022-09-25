Boyd caught four of five targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Boyd had a would-be four-yard touchdown erased by a holding penalty on the opening drive but more than made up for it by bouncing off a hit and outracing the entire Jets defense to the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter. The veteran slot receiver has caught 10 of 14 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns heading into Thursday's Week 4 game against the Dolphins.