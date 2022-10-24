Boyd recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 155 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Falcons.

Boyd got off to a hot start, as he broke off a 60-yard touchdown reception on Cincinnati's first offensive possession of the game. He remained heavily involved in the offense thereafter and recorded season-high marks in targets, receptions and yards. Despite the strong performance, Boyd will continue to command fewer targets than both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and he has surpassed five receptions in a game only twice this season.