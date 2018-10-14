Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores twice Sunday

Boyd turned nine targets into seven catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-21 loss to Pittsburgh.

Boyd opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter and added a 14-yard touchdown catch 19 seconds before halftime. He's in the midst of a breakout season with 37 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns through six weeks. Plenty of fantasy lineups will have use for Boyd when he faces the Titans in Week 7.