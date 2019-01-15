Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Should be healthy by February

Boyd said Tuesday that he expects to be fully recovered from the sprained MCL in his right knee in about two weeks, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Boyd sustained the injury Week 15 against the Raiders and missed the Bengals' final two games of 2018 as a result. Despite the premature end to his campaign, Boyd still represented one of the few bright spots for the Bengals after amassing 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven scores across 14 games. He shouldn't face any limitations during OTAs and should reprise his role as the Bengals' clear No. 2 receiver behind A.J. Green (foot) in 2019.