Boyd (finger), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Buccaneers, is expected to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite logging a full practice Friday, Boyd took an injury designation into the weekend, but he and fellow wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring) are both expected to be available for quarterback Joe Burrow in Tampa Bay. With tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) ruled out, Boyd should be the clear No. 3 target behind Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins. Boyd's availability will be officially confirmed when Cincinnati releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.