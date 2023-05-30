Boyd participated in Tuesday's voluntary practice, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Boyd is healthy this spring after exiting the AFC Championship Game early with a deep thigh bruise. He won't be at every voluntary practice, but that's only because he's a ninth-year pro entering his fifth season in the same system and fourth with QB Joe Burrow. The continuity in Cincinnati helps the Bengals offense overall and puts Boyd in a lot of favorable situations/ matchups, but it also means he's third in line for targets again behind fellow WRs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.