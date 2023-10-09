Boyd caught six of seven targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

Even with Tee Higgins (ribs) inactive and Joe Burrow finally looking healthy and back in form, Boyd didn't see a significant boost in his target volume, but he did tie his season high in receptions. The veteran slot receiver is still looking for his first TD of 2023, but he's caught at least four in five straight seasons so his opportunities should come soon enough. Boyd will remain a steady PPR asset heading into a Week 6 clash with the Seahawks.