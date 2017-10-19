Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Skips another practice
Boyd (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals have yet to rule Boyd out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but things certainly seem to be trending in that direction with the second-year wideout having yet to return to practice following Cincinnati's Week 6 bye. With John Ross' (ankle) availability for the contest also up in the air, the Bengals could call upon Alex Erickson or Cody Core to serve as their No. 3 receiver Sunday.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...