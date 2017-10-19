Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Skips another practice

Boyd (knee) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Bengals have yet to rule Boyd out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, but things certainly seem to be trending in that direction with the second-year wideout having yet to return to practice following Cincinnati's Week 6 bye. With John Ross' (ankle) availability for the contest also up in the air, the Bengals could call upon Alex Erickson or Cody Core to serve as their No. 3 receiver Sunday.