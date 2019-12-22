Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Stellar effort in OT loss

Boyd secured nine of 15 targets for 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 38-35 overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Boyd paced the Bengals in receptions, receiving yardage and targets for the day, even as he exited the game with an undisclosed injury with 23 seconds remaining in regulation. The 100-yard effort was his fourth of the season and left him just 13 yards short of a second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. The fifth-year receiver also now has a career-high 85 grabs, as he's been the clear top option with A.J. Green (ankle) missing the entirety of the season and John Ross a good chunk of it with a shoulder issue. Boyd will look to put a fitting end to his breakout campaign at the expense of the Browns in Week 17.