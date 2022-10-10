Boyd caught three passes (four targets) for 33 yards in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Ravens.

Boyd also logged a snap as a passer when a broken double-reverse pass attempt from the opponent's goal line was blown up for a 12-yard sack. The veteran's stat line is nothing to write home about, but the key note was Tee Higgins' (ankle) early departure 10 snaps into the contest. The latter entered the game hobbled after injuring the same ankle in Week 4, so Boyd could be in line for extra targets against the Saints next Sunday if Higgins is forced to miss the contest.