Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Still absent from practice

Boyd (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd had a bye week to recover from his MCL sprain but nonetheless is expected to miss at least a game or two. He may be relegated to a depth role once he returns, as John Ross (knee) seems to be gearing up for a return Sunday in Pittsburgh.

