Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Tallies 68 yards in loss

Boyd caught six of nine targets for 65 yards and added a three-yard run during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Rams.

Boyd came up with some heroics late in the fourth quarter, with Cincinnati facing fourth-and-long and behind two scores. The Pitt product split between defenders and came up with the 18-yard grab to convert. The Bengals failed to convert on fourth down again later in the drive. With A.J. Green (ankle) on the sidelines thus far this season, Boyd has been fed with at least six targets in every game and double-digit targets in five of eight contests. That hasn't translated much in the stat sheet as Boyd has topped 70 yards just twice and scored just once. Next up, after the bye, is a Ravens defense that held Boyd to a season-low 10 yards in Week 6.