Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Target hog in preseason debut

Boyd hauled in three passes on four targets for 25 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Chiefs.

Boyd played only one offensive possession, but that was enough to highlight his rapport with Andy Dalton. He averaged only 8.3 yards per reception and his longest catch went for 12 yards. More positively, it certainly appears that Boyd will be in line for plenty of targets this season -- especially while A.J. Green (ankle) remains sidelined -- given Dalton's inclination to look his way early and often.