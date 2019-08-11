Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Target hog in preseason debut
Boyd hauled in three passes on four targets for 25 yards in the team's first preseason game against the Chiefs.
Boyd played only one offensive possession, but that was enough to highlight his rapport with Andy Dalton. He averaged only 8.3 yards per reception and his longest catch went for 12 yards. More positively, it certainly appears that Boyd will be in line for plenty of targets this season -- especially while A.J. Green (ankle) remains sidelined -- given Dalton's inclination to look his way early and often.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...