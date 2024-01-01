Boyd recorded two receptions on two targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 25-17 loss to the Chiefs.
Tee Higgins was forced to miss a significant portion of Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury, but that didn't result in additional volume for Boyd. His two targets marked his fewest on the campaign, though he's now been held to under 30 yards in four of his last seven contests.
