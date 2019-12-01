Bengals' Tyler Boyd: TDs in two straight

Boyd caught five of 10 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Boyd scored a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter, catching this one from Andy Dalton after being on the receiving end of a Ryan Finley score last week. Dalton being reinserted under center helps Boyd's rest-of-season outlook, especially now that the 25-year-old receiver has rediscovered his nose for the end zone after starting the season with only one touchdown through 10 games. Boyd will look to extend his TD streak to three games in a Week 14 rivalry game against the Browns.