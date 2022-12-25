Boyd (finger) was held to three catches for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Patriots.
Boyd briefly left the game after aggravating his finger injury. Later in the second quarter, Boyd was the intended target on Joe Burrow's first interception, on a play where Boyd appeared to stop his route, with the ball arriving where Burrow expected him to continue to run.
