Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Tops 100-yard mark

Boyd caught five of nine targets for 101 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Boyd led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards as he topped the 100-yard mark for the third time this season. He tied his season-long with a 47-yard reception and scored a 15-yard touchdown to get his team on the board in the second quarter. The touchdown was Boyd's first since Week 5 and this was an excellent way to bounce back after he failed to generate any yardage last week against the Raiders. He will have another chance to thrive next Sunday against the Jets.