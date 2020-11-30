Boyd caught three of six targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Giants.

Boyd led the team in targets but struggled to connect with Brandon Allen as his longest gain went for just nine yards. This was a rather disheartening development for Boyd's fantasy outlook after he piled up nine catches for 85 yards last week, as Allen's lackluster play seems likely to hinder his star wideout moving forward. Of course, the team could opt to go in another direction under center next Sunday against the Dolphins, whose strong defensive unit should cause problems regardless.