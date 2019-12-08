Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Totals 75 receiving yards

Boyd caught five of six targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.

Boyd led the team in catches and receiving yards while finishing behind only Alex Erickson in targets. He recorded a long gain of 21 yards and has now surpassed 60 receiving yards in four of his last six games. Boyd is on pace for his second career 1,000-yard season and will look to inch closer to the milestone next Sunday against the Patriots.